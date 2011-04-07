Here's The NYC Penthouse Garret Bauer Bought With Alleged Insider Trading Funds

Photo: Courtesy of Legacy

Federal agents charged Garret Bauer with allegedly scheming to “trade on inside information, stolen from… law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, that netted at least $32 million in illicit profits.”In 2009, Bauer purchased an amazing penthouse for $6.65 million at the Legacy building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Bauer used funds earned from the alleged scheme to purchase the 6,700 square foot apartment.



The penthouse is beyond luxurious. There are 10 rooms, including a living room with 35 foot floor-to-ceiling windows, a kitchen with state of the art appliances, and a gigantic master suite. And don’t forger about the 1,320 square foot private roof deck.

