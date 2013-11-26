Watch Kevin Garnett Use 'Beats By Dr. Dre' To Quiet Heckling Knicks Fans [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

The Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Garnett stars in a clever new spot for Beats By Dr. Dre, in which he uses the Beats headphones to drown out jeering Knicks fans on the way to a game. In the ad, Garnett is verbally assaulted with racial epithets and taunts about his old age as the Nets bus pulls into Madison Square Garden, but he finds solace in a humorously upbeat song on his headphones.

Digiday looks at the self-aware, clever way Hamburger Helper is using Twitter.

MSLGroup NY managing director Joel Curran is leaving the agency after more than five years to take over as vice chancellor for communications and public affairs at his (and our) alma mater, the University of North Carolina.

Ad Age reports that Comcast and Charter Communications are in talks to liberate beleaguered Time Warner Cable subscribers by purchasing TWC and splitting its assets.

Mindshare named David Lang to the new position of chief content officer.

Sibling companies Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are targeting the incumbent trio of Burger King, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s for not freshly baking their hamburger buns on premises.

BrandRepublic reports that Mother London won a brief to do a global campaign for Lego.

Yahoo is in talks with Katie Couric to create news content for its online properties, Bloomberg reports.

The Publicis-Omnicom merger might not go down until the second quarter of next year, Publicis Omnicom Group co-CEOs John Wren and Maurice Levy said at a telecoms conference last week. They had originally been shooting for the first quarter of 2014.

Marketing analytics firm Datalogix named Starcom MediaVest Group executive Steven Wolfe Pereira as its new chief marketing officer.

JWT Inside managing director Tonya Garrett has left the agency. AgencySpy reports she’s leaving for another WPP agency with the full support of JWT Inside management.

McCann’s Commonwealth will handle marketing for the new Chevrolet Colorado truck.

