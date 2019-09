Garmin’s new “Garminfone” is coming in June to T-Mobile, the carrier announced today.



It’s toast.

Sorry, but no one is going to spend $200 for this thing. Whatever GPS extras this device has won’t be enough to set it apart.

Especially when every other new Android phone has free turn-by-turn GPS from Google.

