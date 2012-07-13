Garmin Is Introducing A Serious New GPS Watch For Hikers

Garmin



Garmin, maker of all things that seamlessly (sometimes) get you from point A to point B, is set to release a new and improved GPS wristwatch—the Fenix—for hikers and outdoorsmen early this fall. The souped-up time piece is much more than just a positioning system. It contains a compass, an altimeter for measuring elevation, and a barometer to gauge air pressure.

For hikers, the Fenix will be well worth the $399 price tag.

They’ll love the watch because of its ability to store and track waypoints that owners can create before their trek or as they hike. This way if they step off the trail to admire a beautiful cliff, their route will be stored and they can hop right back on the path when they’re finished.

The watch also comes with desktop and smartphone applications for users to share their routes with friends and family.

