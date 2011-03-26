Garlinghouse: "AOL Wasn't Building Great Products, And The Brand Was Reflecting That"

AOL wants to refurbish its brand and boost its energy out west.According to a Bloomberg BusinessWeek story, AOL is attempting to do that by:



Re-painting its West Coast HQ.

Opening a gym downstairs.

Inviting startups to work at the office rent-free.

Hiring 80 new engineers.

Throwing ex-AOLers under the bus.

“AOL wasn’t building great products, and the brand was reflecting that,” says AOL West Coast boss Brad Garlinghouse.

“We have to expunge the ghosts of AOL and start fresh.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.