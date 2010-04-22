Here's Why The Banking Crisis Is Crushing Entrepreneurs And Turning Us All Into Savers

By now, we already know that what we’re dealing with is not a traditional recession. The economy isn’t booming back to normalcy, because banks and consumers are looking to pay down debt, rather than spend and grow GDP.



But the economics of this situation have everything to do with the relationship between lenders and entrepreneurs and how they view the opportunities presented to them.

Right now, because of economic and political instability, as well as debt levels on private books, we have an economic situation that is way different, and worth understanding on a level higher than GDP forecasts and interest rate movements.

Prof. Garett Jones of George Mason University has the explanation. (via Interfluidity)

