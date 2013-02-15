Tottenham Player Scores Free-Kick In The Closest Thing You'll Ever See To A Buzzer Beater In Soccer

Tottenham beat Lyon in the Europa League 2-1 today in incredible fashion.



The game was tied 1-1 in the 93rd minute, deep into stoppage time. When a Tottenham player got fouled on the edge of the box, the referee allowed one last kick of the ball before blowing his whistle.

On the final kick of the game, Gareth Bale stepped up, knocked it into the back of the net, and walked off the field with a 2-1 win.

Incredible:

Photo: FSC

Here’s the full video:



