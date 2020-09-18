In an incredibly on brand move, Gareth Bale has booked in for a round of golf with Tottenham's chairman before he re-signs for the London club

Getty/Matthew Horwood Gareth Bale loves golf.

Gareth Bale is already booked in a round of golf with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy ahead of his proposed return to the North London club, according to a leaked image on social media.

The image appears to show Bale booked for 1:52 p.m tee time at Hadley Wood Golf Club, which is just 30 minutes away from Tottenham, on Friday.

BBC Sport reports the Wales forward, 31, is expected to fly into England the same day to finalise his Spurs return.

A representative for the golf club told Insider: “We are not aware that [Bale] has booked in.”

Bale left Spurs for Real Madrid in 2013, however is expected to seal a sensational return to the club after agreeing a one-year loan deal believed to be worth around $US17 million.

BBC Sport reports the Wales forward, 31, is expected to fly into England on Friday to finalise the deal.

An image shared widely on Twitter appeared to show Bale booked in for a 1:52 p.m tee time at Hadley Wood Golf Club, which is just 30 minutes away from Tottenham, on Friday alongside Levy and chief scout Steve Hitchin.

Gareth Bale’s booked in for a game of golf at my mate’s golf club tomorrow You couldn’t write this ???????????? pic.twitter.com/k6UH8azzOo — Theo (@Thogden) September 17, 2020

Shortly after the image went viral, Hadley Wood tweeted from its official account: “Never had so many Friday afternoon tee time requests!”

When asked by Insider to confirm whether Bale was booked to play on Friday as the image suggests, a representative for the golf club did not speifically deny that Bale is playing, but said: “We are not aware that he has booked in.”

Bale is renowned for his love of golf, once famously holding a Welsh flag sporting the words “Wales. Golf. Madrid.” after an international match.

Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, said on Thursday, according to Sportsmail, that he believes his client’s return to Tottenham “will be completed this week.”

