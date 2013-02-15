Tottenham Player Scores A Stunning Goal From 40-Yards Away, Does Valentine's Day Celebration

Tottenham star Gareth Bale continued his hot streak today in the Europa League, scoring an incredible goal from 40 yards out on a dipping free kick.



Here’s the goal, followed by him making a tiny heart with his hands:



It’s like a knuckleball:

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/511d51edeab8ea550d000012/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="gareth bale dipping goal" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[credit provider="FSC"]

Here he is with the tiny heart, mirroring what the fans were doing:

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/511d523869beddba21000011/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="fans heart celebration spurs lyon" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[credit provider="FSC"]

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/511d52ac69beddb31e000012/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="gareth bale heart celebration" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[credit provider="FSC"]

