Chelsea Goalkeeper's Son Scored The Best Goal Of The Weekend

Sunday was the final day of the English Premier League season with three teams battling for the final spots in the Champions League. And with millions of dollars on the line, there were two goals that stood out above the rest, even if one didn’t count.



With Tottenham Hotspur needing a win and some help, their star, Gareth Bale, delivered a gorgeous bending goal from outside the box to give Spurs supporters some hope in the 89th minute (see video below). They’d eventually come up short as Arsenal beat Newcastle.

But was Bale’s goal better than Chelsea goalkeeper Ross Turnbull’s son? You’ve got to love the crescendo of cheers, capped off by the crowd signing “sign him up.” Both goals are great, but what ultimately puts Turnbull’s son over the top is the celebration (see GIFs below; video via TheBigLead.com)…

Now let’s compare the celebrations. Bale’s is good, with some impressive air-time. But Turnbull’s is filled with confidence and a sense of having been there before…

[image url="http://farm3.staticflickr.com/2810/8757031311_870f83d836_o.gif" link="lightbox" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[image url="http://farm3.staticflickr.com/2873/8758140754_153d255312_o.gif" link="lightbox" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

