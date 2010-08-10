Gardens, Guns And Greens: 25 Magazines That Bucked The Trend With Big Circulation Gains

Joe Pompeo, William Wei

The latest data from the Audit Bureau of Circulations, released yesterday, August 9, showed that overall print magazine circulation continues to slide. It was down 2.27% in the first half of 2010, compared with the 2.23% it fell in the second half of 2009 and its 1.19% decrease in the first six months of last year. (Newsstand sales were down 5.63%, according to ABC.)

Newsweek‘s circulation, for instance, was down almost 40% year-over-year. Playboy‘s dropped almost 34%. Reader’s Digest didn’t do so hot, either, with a decrease of 25%. Even the mighty New Yorker saw its numbers slip, by 1.4%, from 1,048,782 in June of 2009 to 1,034,602 this June.

It wasn’t all bleak. Some popular consumer mags saw their circulations increase in the first half of the year. We’re looking in your directions Esquire (2.9% ), Cosmopolitan (4.8%) and GQ (1.4%).

But the real winners—well, let’s just say it’s probably a good time to start a magazine called “Food & Home & Gardens & Guns.”

As Jeff Bercovici notes: “Among the fastest-growing publications in the first half of 2010 were a slew of titles for gun lovers, hunters, conservatives and NASCAR fans.”

Food titles did well, too: Bon Appetit was pretty high on the list of the top 25 circulation gains, perhaps due to the fact that, “If you are a former Gourmet subscriber, you will be receiving Bon Appétit for the duration of your remaining Gourmet subscription term,” as as an automated email from the magazine indicates.

Clean Eating and Vegetarian Times also made the cut. And the home decorating/wine snob/gardening sector had a strong showing as well, though Better Homes and Gardens just barely missed a spot in the top 25.

As we mentioned earlier, Newsmax, the right-wing magazine published by Chris Ruddy’s Newsmax Media, which recently tried, but failed, to buy Newsweek, boosted its circulation by a whopping 92.63% to 181,985 from 94,474 in June 2009.

But Newsmax still wasn’t No. 1 on the list. Want to know which magazine post the biggest year-over-year circulation gain during the first half of 2010?

25. Vegetarian Times: +7.81% from 262,738 to 283,258

24. American Hunter: +7.88% from 981,915 to 1,059,317

23. North American Hunter: +8.91% from 760,746 to 828,493

22. Wine Spectator: +9.76% from 365,233 to 400,862

21. Hemmings Classic Car: +9.93% from 128,362 to 141,105

20. Muscle & Fitness Hers: +9.94% from 97,277 to 106,945

19. House Beautiful: +10.14% from 822,874 to 906,349

18. All You: +10.72% from 992,506 to 1,098,858

17. Pregnancy: +14.05% from 91,840 to 104,739

16. Elle Decor: +14.47% from 518,874 to 593,945

15. American Rifleman: +14.91% from 1,561,746 to 1,794,633

14. Remedy: +15.46% from 2,178,559 to 2,515,433

13. Texas Parks & Wildlife: +16.88% from 107,638 to 125,803

12. People Stylewatch: +17.72% from 749,799 to 882,683

11. Science News: +18.99% from 114,601 to 136,363

10. Bon Appétit: +19.17% from 1,352,658 to 1,611,930

9. Game Informer: +21.19% from 3,601,201 to 4,364,170

8. TV Y Novelas: +21.97% from 186,755 to 227,781

7. America's 1st Freedom: +22.59% from 494,886 to 606,669

6. Organic Gardening: 25.81% from 279,548 to 351,713

5. Nascar Illustrated: 33.74% from 92,418 to 123,603

4. Vanidades: +37.88% from 138,200 to 190,553

3. Clean Eating: +44.36% from 161,638 to 233,343

2. Newsmax: +92.63% from 94,474 to 181,985

1. Food & Family: +649.71% from 144,656 to 1,084,503

