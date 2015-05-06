Garbage trucks are blockading SBS headquarters in protest over 'Struggle Street'

A promotional image from Struggle Street. Image: SBS

Garbage trucks from Blacktown in Sydney’s west are blockading the Sydney headquarters of SBS to protest a documentary, “Struggle Street”, which residents say is an unflattering depiction of them.

Blacktown mayor Stephen Bali says the show is “publicly funded poverty porn”.

Ten trucks are now around the SBS building at Artarmon in Sydney’s north shore.

“This program must stop,” Bali said outside SBS. He has asked SBS to stop the first of three episodes, due to be shown tonight, from going to air.

He said participants in the documentary had been manipulated by the film crew.

“These people are great community-minded people but at the same time, what we’ve found is they’ve been duped as the show’s progressed,” he told Nine’s TODAY program.

“It’s trash reality TV, not a documentary of the standard we expect from SBS.”

Garbage trucks are blockading the SBS offices to protest #StruggleStreet. Live updates: http://t.co/uel5gpWkLN pic.twitter.com/3c9KnLdLKL — SBS News (@SBSNews) May 6, 2015

Blacktown Mayor Steven Bali: They should at least delay it for a week and investigate it #StruggleStreet (@SBSNews) pic.twitter.com/5UB1JWKeWm — Stephanie Anderson (@stephanieando) May 6, 2015

