300 Goldman Sachs Employees Will Volunteer As Trash Haulers

Maybe Goldman Sachs (GS) really does do “God’s work.”



Sure, the $500 million philanthropic commitment this week to help struggling small businesses was nice.

And “Vampire Squid” CEO Lloyd Blankfein’s financial crisis apology represented a new tact for the succesful but maligned firm.

But this may be the most humbling: Goldmanites will be taking out the trash:

[AP via Cityfile] The Salvation Army plans to serve 10,000 free dinners across the city this Thanksgiving — meals planned by a star chef, cooked by one of New York’s ritziest caterers and cleaned up by employees of one of Wall Street’s most vilified financial firms.

The number of meals is 10 times as many as last year and come at a time when more and more Americans are struggling to put food on the table.

The turkey dinner will be prepared by Great Performances, a catering company that stages banquets for the grand ballroom of The Plaza. Leading the culinary team is star chef Marc Spooner, a winner of the Food Network’s “Chopped” TV contest and the caterer’s chef de cuisine.

Three hundred employees of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Wall Street’s richest firm, have volunteered for the holiday feast and will be tasked with taking out the garbage.

“Goldman wants their volunteers to sweat,” joked Spooner, who at 6-foot-6 towered above a recent tasting session for the meal at Great Performances’ kitchens in the SoHo neighbourhood.

Read the whole thing here.

