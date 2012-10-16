Gap Offended Customers With This 'Manifest Destiny' T-Shirt

Photo: change.org/Gap

Gap’s website recently offered a black t-shirt with the words “Manifest Destiny” emblazoned on the front.The shirt has been taken down from the website since Native American groups spoke out against the item.



“Manifest Destiny” was the 19th century belief that the United States was destined to take over the world. Historians have said that the belief was used to justify the genocide of thousands of Native Americans.

Renee Roman Nose, an actress and Native American activist, published this note to Gap in India Country Today:

“It is with great sadness that I notify you I will not be shopping at your store until you remove the “Manifest Destiny” t-shirts available at your stores. Manifest Destiny was the catch phrase which led to the genocide of millions of my people, millions of Indigenous people throughout this country. I am also inviting the more than 1700 people on my Facebook page to boycott your stores and inviting them to shop with their conscience. In the past Gap has been known for inclusion, rather than exclusion. I am disappointed to see that your marketing and sales strategies have changed so dramatically.”

A link to the t-shirt is now broken, and the shirt isn’t anywhere to be found.

A Change.org petition asking that Gap remove the item from shelves has more than 2,000 signatures.

