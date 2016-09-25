A travel blogger who visited all 7 continents in 7 years shares his top travel tips

Talia Lakritz
Scuba hondurasAmar Hussain/Gap Year EscapeAmar Hussain of Gap Year Escape scuba diving in Honduras.

Amar Hussain is the founder and editor-in-chief of Gap Year Escape, a blog that hopes to inspire adventure seekers to take time off to escape the everyday.

Hussain turned his own gap year into a “gap life” when, at 22, he graduated business school into a recession, and made travelling his full-time gig.

Seven years later, he’s been to every continent, Gap Year Escape is read in 138 countries, and he’s learned a thing or two about traversing the globe.

He shared some of his best travel tips with INSIDER via email from London, where he was preparing for an upcoming trip to Sri Lanka.

Know where your passport and credit cards are at all times.

'With these two you can pretty much get out of any jam.'

Keep backup credit cards separate from your wallet in case of emergencies.

Let your bank know you're going abroad so they don't freeze your account.

Make sure your travel vaccinations are up to date.

'Your health is not something to be taken lightly.'

Avoid checked baggage fees with a carry-on backpack.

He recommends these.

Try grocery shopping abroad instead of eating out.

'It's cheaper and always an experience.'

Hostels are great sources of information.

'Even if you aren't staying at a hostel, visit one and ask what's going on in the place you're in. They are always very knowledgeable about places to eat and things to do.'

Learn a bit of the local language.

'Learn a few pleasantries in the local language and the essential numbers. Talking to locals will be a lot easier.'

Catch a movie or grab some fast food if you're feeling homesick.

'If you're on the road a long time, there's nothing wrong with seeking a bit of familiarity to avoid homesickness.'

Take a free walking tour, which are informative and help you get your bearings.

Get up early.

'You'll catch the proverbial worm, which in this case is the local tourist attraction being empty and more enjoyable to see.'

Be a green traveller.

'Reuse your plastic bottles and don't have fresh bed sheets and towels at a hotel every day.'

Keep in touch with family and friends.

'It's easy to get caught up in what you're doing and neglect those who will be there when the journey ends.'

Laugh it off when things don't go as planned.

'Things break, t-shirts get ruined, and chicken buses take forever. It's all part of the journey.'

