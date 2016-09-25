A travel blogger who visited all 7 continents in 7 years shares his top travel tips

Amar Hussain is the founder and editor-in-chief of Gap Year Escape, a blog that hopes to inspire adventure seekers to take time off to escape the everyday.
Hussain turned his own gap year into a “gap life” when, at 22, he graduated business school into a recession, and made travelling his full-time gig.
Seven years later, he’s been to every continent, Gap Year Escape is read in 138 countries, and he’s learned a thing or two about traversing the globe.
He shared some of his best travel tips with INSIDER via email from London, where he was preparing for an upcoming trip to Sri Lanka.
'With these two you can pretty much get out of any jam.'
'Your health is not something to be taken lightly.'
'Even if you aren't staying at a hostel, visit one and ask what's going on in the place you're in. They are always very knowledgeable about places to eat and things to do.'
'Learn a few pleasantries in the local language and the essential numbers. Talking to locals will be a lot easier.'
'If you're on the road a long time, there's nothing wrong with seeking a bit of familiarity to avoid homesickness.'
'You'll catch the proverbial worm, which in this case is the local tourist attraction being empty and more enjoyable to see.'
'Reuse your plastic bottles and don't have fresh bed sheets and towels at a hotel every day.'
'It's easy to get caught up in what you're doing and neglect those who will be there when the journey ends.'
'Things break, t-shirts get ruined, and chicken buses take forever. It's all part of the journey.'
