A travel blogger who visited all 7 continents in 7 years shares his top travel tips

Amar Hussain/Gap Year Escape Amar Hussain of Gap Year Escape scuba diving in Honduras.

Amar Hussain is the founder and editor-in-chief of Gap Year Escape, a blog that hopes to inspire adventure seekers to take time off to escape the everyday.

Hussain turned his own gap year into a “gap life” when, at 22, he graduated business school into a recession, and made travelling his full-time gig.

Seven years later, he’s been to every continent, Gap Year Escape is read in 138 countries, and he’s learned a thing or two about traversing the globe.

He shared some of his best travel tips with INSIDER via email from London, where he was preparing for an upcoming trip to Sri Lanka.

