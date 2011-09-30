Method Man, Gap Man: You Can Now Buy Wu-Tang Tees At The World's Most Vanilla Store

Photo: screenshot www.gap.com

Oh, Gap—who are you trying to fool?Because this Wu-Tang t-shirt, which borrows the logo of Staten Island’s (and everywhere else’s) greatest hip-hop collective, probably won’t convince anyone that the whitewashed American retailer is all of a sudden edgy.



But wait! The Gap also sells shirts illustrating Colt 45 malt liquor, punk rockers the Ramones, and multi-ethnic stoners Cheech and Chong.

Sorry, still not working. Even with Johnny Ramone’s well-known Republicanism, this type of selling-out to a company like The Gap would’ve been pretty much unthinkable to the band in their heyday.

On the other hand, the still-great Wu-Tang does have a long history of capitalising off its brand. Case in point: you can also buy this shirt from Sears.

If you’re really looking to purchase some Wu-Tang merchandise, though, let us humbly suggest this crewneck—at least it actually looks good. Make The RZA proud.

