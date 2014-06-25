Gap Workers Are Wearing White To Celebrate Their Wage Hike

Gap just got a little brighter.

The retailer’s staff are clad in white shirts to celebrate their minimum wage hike up to $US9 dollars this month. And it’s not just workers from Gap, but also Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta, which are all owned by Gap Inc.

“We wanted to mark this moment in our company’s history [with the] classic white shirt that so many of our brands carry,” Paula Conhain, a spokeswoman for Gap, told The Huffington Post.

The multinational retailer made the welcome announcement this February, which also included plans to boost the minimum wage to $US10 by June 2015, affecting a total of 65,000 employees.



And based on the social media campaign the company has promoted, #LetsDoMore, it seems that employees are pretty happy about the changes.

The wage hike has been hailed by industry experts. Retail analyst Dorothy Lakner at Topeka Capital Markets called it a brilliant move in a note earlier this year.

While the move could reduce profits in the short term, Gap’s higher wages will result in better customer service — and a happy clientele.

“You treat people well, they will treat your customers well,” Lakner told Bloomberg News. “Gap had a strong year last year compared to a lot of their peers. That sends a pretty strong message to employees that, “We had a good year, but you’re going to be rewarded too.'”

