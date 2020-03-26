Gap Inc. is using its factories to make masks, gowns, and scrubs for healthcare workers

REUTERS/Mike Blake Emergency room nurse Kathy Nguyen wears a mask as deals with flu patients at Palomar Medical Centre in Escondido, California, U.S., January 18, 2018.

Gap Inc. will use its factory resources to make personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

The retailer announced via Twitter that it would “pivot resources so factory partners can make masks, gowns & scrubs for healthcare workers on the front lines.”

Gap Inc. announced the temporary closures of its company owned and operated stores across North America, effective March 19.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gap Inc. is the latest retailer to announce a commitment to use its resources to create personal protective equipment like masks and scrubs for healthcare workers.

The company announced on Wednesday via Twitter that it would “pivot resources so factory partners can make masks, gowns & scrubs for healthcare workers on the front lines.”

Gap Inc. said it would connect with hospitals in California to deliver the supplies.

An update on our #COVID19 response: Our teams are connecting some of the largest hospital networks in Calif. w/ our vendors to deliver PPE supplies while we pivot resources so factory partners can make masks, gowns & scrubs for healthcare workers on the front lines. — Gap Inc. (@GapInc) March 25, 2020

Gap Inc. made the decision to temporarily close its company owned and operated stores across North America, including Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, Janie and Jack, and Intermix brands. The closures were effective March 19.

Other retailers have announced similar initiatives to support healthcare workers as the coronavirus prompts a nationwide shortage of masks and other protective equipment. In California, hospitals have turned to Los Angeles seamstresses to make masks.

Nike also announced it was creating personal protective equipment such as face shields to support doctors and nurses in Oregon.Zara announced a similar initiative.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.