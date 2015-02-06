Gap just got thrown off Tinder

Adweek These were the pictures Gap was using in its Tinder profile.

Gap launched a new digital marketing push on Thursday to promote its Spring season. The campaign #SpringIsWeird campaign included an Instagram “micro-series” and the creation of Tinder profiles, advertising that the retailer is marking down denim by 30%, according to Adweek.

But soon after the news published about the Tinder element of the campaign, the dating app decided to shut it down.

In a tweet to Adweek reporter Garrett Sloane (who wrote — and has now updated — the original story about Gap’s “Tinder ads”), Tinder’s vice president of corporate communications and brand partnerships Rosette Pambakian said it would be swiftly removing Gap’s profile from the dating app.

@GarettSloane we will be deleting those GAP profiles. It violates our TOS. We did not approve this campaign and it is not an ad.

— Rosette Pambakian (@RosetteP) February 5, 2015

Tinder’s terms of service state that the service is “for personal use only” and that users may not use the service or any content contained in the service for “advertising or soliciting any user to buy or sell any products or services not offered by the company.”

It appears the issue here is that Gap did not ask Tinder’s permission before creating the profiles. Brands have used Tinder to market themselves before: In 2013 USA Network promoted the TV series “Suits” by creating profiles for its characters on the app, while last year The Immigrant Council in Ireland used the app to raise awareness of sex trafficking.

It could be that Tinder is banishing organic brand marketing use of the app is it prepares to launch paid-for advertising options. Last year Tinder’s owner IAC told analysts on its first quarter earnings call that it was exploring “native advertising” — the type of advertising that blends in with the format of the platform, rather than banners or pop-ups.

Tinder is also rolling out a paid subscription product called Tinder Plus that will expand the radius in which users can find matches, allow users to undo accidental swipes, and offer unlimited right-swipes. One of the benefits of paying could also include eliminating ads.

For Gap, being effectively left-swiped from the Tinder app is a blip to its marketing plans. Its advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy has created a series of 12 short films telling a love story between “Marcel the Shell” creator Jenny Slate and actor Paul Dano. One episode will be released each week. Further elements were also due to be distributed across other “dating websites and apps,” according to a press release from Wieden + Kennedy. In addition, Gap’s Spring campaign will also include “broader print and online components” featuring upcoming artist modelling its clothing.

Here’s the first video in the #SpringIsWeird series, which takes advantage of Instagram’s new looping capabilities:

Gap will be hoping its latest marketing efforts will turn around several months of sales declines. The company’s global brand campaign “Dress Normal” — of which its Spring efforts is an off-shoot — has been roundly criticised by analysts and observers.

Last month Gap’s creative director Rebekka Bay left the company. Gap restructured its marketing team by eliminating the creative director role and promoting its customer engagement chief, Scott Key, to senior vice president and general manager of customer experience.

