Gap closed dozens of stores in 22 US states on Sunday. Here's the full list.

Gap Gap is closing stores.

Gap closed 40 stores globally on Sunday as part of a previously announced plan to shutter 230 stores over the course of two years.

While the company is closing Gap-branded stores, it also plans to open stores under other banners including Old Navy and Athleta.

The closings are part of a previously announced plan to shutter 230 stores over the course of two years.

Gap has said that about 130 locations will close in fiscal 2019, and that a majority of those closings will happen in the fourth quarter, which extends into January 2020.

“We are committed to quickly, thoughtfully, and decisively addressing stores that are underperforming or don’t fit our vision for the future of Gap,” the company said in a statement on its website. “We are confident these closures will strengthen the health of the specialty fleet moving forward and will serve as a more appropriate foundation for brand revitalization.”

Here are all the stores that closed on Sunday.

Stores closed in the US:



Shoppes at Eastchase: Montgomery, AL

Park Plaza: Little Rock, AR

Park Place: Tuscon, AZ

5690 Bay St., Emeryville, CA

5025 E. 2nd St., Long Beach, CA

One Colorado-Pasadena: Pasadena, CA

Victoria Gardens: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Arden Fair: Sacramento, CA (GapKids and Baby only)

Laurel Village: San Francisco, CA

Evergreen Walk: South Windsor, CT

Bayside Marketplace: Miami, FL

400 S. Park Ave., Winter Park, FL

Oglethorpe Mall: Savannah, GA

1706 Sherman Ave., Evanston, IL

7th Street and Massachusetts Street: Lawrence, KS

Hamburg Pavilion: Lexington, KY

Derby Street Shops: Hingham, MA (GapKids & Baby only)

Partridge Creek Mall: Clinton Township, MI

Westroads Mall: Omaha, NE

Columbia Mall: Grand Forks, ND

34th Street and Broadway: New York, NY

Quail Springs: Oklahoma City, OK

Beachwood Place: Beachwood, OH

Park City Centre: Lancaster, PA

Lincoln Square: Arlington, TX

Hamilton Place: Chattanooga, TN

Charlottesville Fashion Square: Charlottesville, VA

Dulles Town Centre: Dulles, VA

West Towne Mall: Madison, WI

Stores closed in Canada and the UK:



Bower Place: Red Deer, AB

Government St-Victoria: Victoria, BC

Queen Street W: Toronto, ON

Fairview Park: Kitchener, ON

Yorkdale: Toronto, ON (Adult Gap only)

Yonge Street: Toronto, ON (GapKids and Baby only)

Centre Rockland: Montreal, QC

Cheltenham: Gloucester, England

Kingston (Adult only): Kingston Upon Thames, England

St. Johns Wood: London, England

Perth/High Street: Perth, Scotland

