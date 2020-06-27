Gap surges 35% after striking 10-year deal with Kanye West and Yeezy

Lionel Cironneau/AP

Gap stock surged 35% in early trading on Friday after the clothing giant struck a 10-year partnership with Kanye West and his Yeezy fashion brand.

West will design a “Yeezy Gap” clothing line that will be sold in stores and online next year.

Gap is targeting $US1 billion in annual sales from “Yeezy Gap” in five years’ time, The New York Times reported.

Shares in Gap soared 35% in early trading on Friday after the apparel retailer announced a 10-year partnership with Kanye West and his Yeezy fashion brand.

The celebrity rapper, music producer, and entrepreneur will design a “Yeezy Gap” line of affordable adult and children’s clothing that will be sold in Gap stores and online next year.

The stock-price increase added about $US1.3 billion to Gap’s market capitalisation, lifting it to north of $US5 billion as of 9:56 a.m. ET.

However, Gap stock is still down about 20% this year.



Gap, which also owns Old Navy and Banana Republic, is hoping the line will generate $US1 billion in annual sales after five years,The New York Times reported. The Gap division as a whole earned $US4.6 billion in net sales last year, full-year earnings show.

West already collaborates with Adidas on Yeezy sneakers. Bank of America valued Yeezy’s shoe business at $US3 billion and expected it to earn $US1.3 billion in sales last year, The New York Times said.

Rapper West worked at a Gap store as a teenager and told The Cut in 2015 that he would like to be “the Steve Jobs of the Gap.”



West will receive royalties and possible equity tied to the sales performance of Yeezy Gap.

