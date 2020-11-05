'Together, we can move forward': Gap deletes tone-deaf election tweet after online backlash

Gap The tweet was part of Gap’s larger emphasis on apolitical unity this holiday shopping season.

“The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward,” Gap tweeted on Wednesday morning, in reference to a presidential election that remains too close too call.

The tweet sparked backlash on social media, as critics slammed the brand for the tone-deaf post amid the polarising election.

Gap deleted the tweet about an hour after it was posted.

“The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity,” Gap said in a statement. “It was just too soon for this message.”

Gap is attempting to run an apolitical but “of-the-moment” holiday advertising campaign, Business Insider’s Madeline Stone reported earlier this week.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gap is facing backlash on Twitter, after a now-deleted tweet referencing the election was slammed for being tone deaf.

“The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward,” Gap tweeted on Wednesday morning. The tweet features a gif of a half blue, half red sweatshirt being zipped up.

Gap/Twitter Gap’s now deleted tweet.

When the tweet was posted, the presidential election was too close to call, with either candidate having a chance at winning the race. According to Insider and Decision Desk HQ, eight critical states are set to determine the next president of the US.

Coming just hours after President Trump attempted to falsely declare victory, such an optimistic message felt extremely tone deaf for many on social media.

This is your Kendall Jenner Pepsi moment https://t.co/IqgPII1lcz — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) November 4, 2020

gap social media manager…….you don't have to do this — amy (@arb) November 4, 2020

yay we can just walk sideways depending on the city we’re in https://t.co/W8qyxfb05s — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

Within an hour of the tweet being posted, it had been quote-tweeted nearly 4,000 times, almost entirely by people criticising Gap. For comparison, the tweet had less than 100 retweets sans commentary.

Glad to see we're all united in our hatred of this tweet. https://t.co/tyFt0t1piR — Veronica Belmont (@Veronica) November 4, 2020

Absolutely no one was looking to you in this moment, you definitely did not need to make this gif and post it https://t.co/siRstwqiQv — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) November 4, 2020

The brand deleted the tweet roughly an hour after it was posted, at around 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

“From the start we have been a brand that bridges the gap between individuals, cultures and generations,” Gap said in a statement to Business Insider. “The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity. It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all.”

Gap’s message of apolitical unity is a key part of its 2020 holiday campaign. Earlier this week, Business Insider’s Madeline Stone reported that the retailer is running a holiday TV spot showing people holding up signs with positive messages, such as “hope,” “inspiration,” “cosy,” and “community.”



Read more:

Shoppers are OK with pro-vote messaging, but they will boycott a brand that gets too political. Here’s how Gap’s CMO stays neutral but of-the-moment.



“It’s really the idea around standing united, whatever you stand for,” Mary Alderete, chief marketing officer of Gap, told Business Insider. “That harmony can really only be achieved when different voices all come together as one.”

Alderete said in the interview that Gap is not trying to make a political statement with its ads.

“Gap has always been known for its ability to bridge cultures and generations, and we wanted to come back and do that unity message,” Alderete said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.