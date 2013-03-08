GAP SAME-STORE SALES DATA LEAKS, SHARES SCREAM HIGHER

Photo: www.facebook.com
Someone leaked same-store sales, according to CNBC. Same store sales were up 3.3 per cent versus estimates of 2.3 per cent, according to Bloomberg.
Reuters’ Eric Platt reports Gap Global was +2 per cent, Old Navy +6 per cent and Banana Republic -5 per cent.
Shares have resumed trading and are up 3.4 per cent.
Here’s the chart:
Photo: Yahoo
