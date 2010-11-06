We Just Won Free Jeans At The Gap By Checking In From Across The Street*

Not bad for never entering the store.

Photo: Facebook for iPhone

UPDATE: It looks like each Gap store had a set number of free jeans allotted to them. We stopped by the location we checked in to and an employee told us they had already given away their 79 pairs.



This was not at all clear when we checked in earlier this morning. The coupon we unlocked says to see an employee to redeem the jeans. That’s it. We also received a confirmation that we were the 13th check in, far below the number of jeans our location had in stock.

The employee told us we could still redeem the 40 per cent off one item at any Gap location today.

EARLIER: Gap launched its first Facebook Deal on Places today, offering a free pair of jeans to the first 10,000 people to check in to their stores.

But it looks like you might not actually have to go to the store to claim your coupon — only to pick up your jeans.

We just checked in to the Gap across the street from the Business Insider office this morning and unlocked the coupon without stepping foot in the store.

People are already lining up at Gap stores around the country for paper cards that will allow them to get their free jeans. But it looks like you might be able to do it from your desk.

What we don’t know: It’s possible that Gap will say it has run out of the 10,000 free jeans by the time we go to claim ours, and offer us the secondary deal — 40% off a single item — instead. We’ll find out.

