Gap Is Shutting Down The Website It Created To Compete With Zappos

Gap is shutting down Piperlime, the trendy online boutique it originally created to compete with Zappos.

Piperlime had a cult following among fashionistas, writes Kim Bhasin at Bloomberg Businessweek.

The site began as a trendy online shoe boutique in 2006. Since then, it has expanded to include clothing and other accessories.

Gap told Businessweek that it shut down Piperlime to focus on its bigger namesake, Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta brands.

Piperlime sells high-end brands like Kate Spade, 7 For All Mankind, and BCBG Max Azria.

Piperlime contributed less than 1% of Gap’s revenue, according to Businessweek. The brand’s lone New York City boutique will close in February.

It’s been a brutal month for retail brands.

Teen retailer Wet Seal suddenly shut down hundreds of stores and filed for bankruptcy. Target is in the process of closing its Canadian operation.

And C. Wonder, the preppy brand started by Chris Burch as a competitor to his ex-wife Tory Burch’s brand, also announced it was shutting down business.

