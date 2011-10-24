Gap Is Becoming 'More Sexy' Thanks To Chinese Influence

One benefit of localisation is that a company is forced to see itself in a whole new light. For Gap, which has struggled to reinvent itself for decades, opening eight stores in China has already led to changes in the U.S. product line.



Beyond Brics quotes Gap China’s Redmond Yeung: “A lot of good ideas are coming out of this market.” Gap’s US women’s wear line for summer 2012 will be “more sexy in the cut” due to the influence of China, he said.

Yeung said this has to do with greater demand for high fashion in China.

Gap pretty much never markets itself as sexy in the U.S. This could be good for sales.

