Gap Employee Discovers Hidden Camera In Unisex Dressing Room

A Gap employee found a hidden camera inside a unisex dressing room and now police are looking for the culprit. The employee found the hidden camera last Saturday, CBS Los Angeles reported:



Sheriff’s deputies have the camera at a crime lab to see if it contains any images, Amormino said.

“Investigators are unsure if a customer or an employee may have hid the camera in the unisex dressing room, (Police Chief) Jim Amormino said.

Surveillance camera footage for the mall and the store were being checked for clues, he said. Many dressing rooms are equipped with security cameras that could reveal who brought the device in.

Gap released a statement saying that the camera was an “isolated incident.”

