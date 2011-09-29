Gap Down in QQQ Now Filled, Time to Go Long Mining Stocks and Short Tech

You won’t hear that from CNBS… The gap from last week’s sell off is now filled and the ponzi uptick/fake out/dead cat bounce is now over… You can try to catch the move to $1200 or you can do what I would do which is to short the QQQ or even better short AMZN, CRM, CMG, PANL, MAKO, etc… using options. Eventually these will go Netflix and implode. The question is when the banking cartel/banksters/Fed/Geethner will allow them to crash and plummet…
More to come… Also, Silver and Gold look buyable here as Gold simply retested the uptrend line which held. Stocks look bearish while commodities look tentatively bullish so you can stay long a Rogers Raw Materials Fund, gold, silver, etc… and short stocks here for a longer term trade…
Commodity stocks look dirt cheap, especially
Longs:
VALE
COP
HES
NEM
PBR
CVX
STO
Shorts:
AMZN
CRM
CMG
HUSA
MAKO
