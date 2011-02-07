The Employment Gap Between The Educated And The Uneducated Is Incredible

A remarkable stat from the BLS report:



The unemployment rate for those with less than a high-school diploma is 14.2%.

The unemployment rate for those with a college degree is 4.2%.

We’re not going to waste our times rehashing old questions about whether this means college self-selects for employable people, or whether it means that more people should go to college. We couldn’t care less. It is a remarkable divergence, however.

(Via Richard Florida)

