MARKETING MONDAYS: The Gap Suffers A Decade-Long Identity Crisis

Photo: New Yorker

After a meteoric rise in the nineties, Gap’s stock price peaked in 1999. Since then it has declined over 50 per cent.Gap’s rise, fall and future can be tied to a series of bold advertising campaigns.



Click here to see the ads >

Successful campaigns of the past include “Individuals Of Style,” which featured black-and-white portraits of celebrities wearing their favourite article of Gap clothing, and “Who Wore Khakis,” with bygone celebrities like James Dean and Andy Warhol.

By 2002 when President Mickey Drexler was abruptly fired from the company, however, the brand had lost its footing. “Overall, Gap and its sisters made the all too common mistake of allowing their true brand value – the stuff that resonates with the end user – to get lost in their messages,” says branding guru Rob Frankel. “They shifted out of a more responsible brand message and opted for confusing, obtuse, media-driven advertising that essentially had no message.”

Here, we look at advertising campaigns from the past decade that Gap is counting on to salvage its brand.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.