It's Official: Our defence System Is WAY Too Dependent On China For Resources

Gregory White
figher jet aeroplane

Photo: www.defenseimagery.mil

The Government Accounting Office (GAO) has put out a report detailing just how reliant the U.S. military is on foreign sources of rare earth metals. Most shocking: our reliance on China for those imports.China dominates the market for rare earth mineral production and, while not necessarily the top source of those elements, dominates the refining game.

There are other countries vital to the trade, which may benefit if the U.S. decides to shift its reliance from China to other producing states.

Check Out The GAO’s Warning >

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Source: U.S. GAO

Now Check Out How Shale Oil Could Save America From Its Oil Import Nightmare

Just how much shale oil do we have? >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.