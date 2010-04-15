It's Official: Our defence System Is WAY Too Dependent On China For Resources

Photo: www.defenseimagery.mil

The Government Accounting Office (GAO) has put out a report detailing just how reliant the U.S. military is on foreign sources of rare earth metals. Most shocking: our reliance on China for those imports.China dominates the market for rare earth mineral production and, while not necessarily the top source of those elements, dominates the refining game.



There are other countries vital to the trade, which may benefit if the U.S. decides to shift its reliance from China to other producing states.

Check Out The GAO’s Warning >



