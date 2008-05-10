Gannett To New Jersey Workers: Please Leave

Gannett is offering buyout packages to 166 full time New Jersey employees, according to Reuters.



The papers eligible for buyouts: the Asbury Park Press, Courier-Post, The Daily Journal, the East Brunswick Home News Tribune and the Courier News.

If they can’t get enough people to take the buyout, they’ll start firing people, just like the Paper Of Record. The buyouts will only be available for employees 55 and older, who have worked for more than 15 years.

