Yahoo Attacks Local Ad Market With Gannett's Sales Army

88 of Gannett’s local sales forces will begin selling ad inventory on Yahoo sites this quarter as part of a local advertising partnership the companies announced today.



Ads will be targeted based on geography, user demographics, and “interests,” according to a press release.

Gannett may also provide some local content on Yahoo sites.

Partnering with a big local ad sales force like Gannett’s is a big deal for Yahoo, which is making a big push in local advertising – a huge market that remains largely untapped by the Internet biggies.

Last month, Yahoo acquired Associated Content, a platform for thousands of semi-pro freelancers, in order to increase it’s local inventory.

We also hear scuttlebutt that Yahoo is experimenting with launching local-specific sub-domains like SanFrancisco.Yahoo.com.

Today’s deal will help Yahoo avoid one of the bigger costs in attacking the local ad market: building a local sales force around the country. (Of course, how good a deal this is for Yahoo depends a lot on how much of a split Gannet will get on the deal. That figure remains undisclosed.)

“Local advertising continues to be an important area of focus for us, and Yahoo! is committed to helping local businesses reach high quality target audiences,” Yahoo EVP Hilary Schneider said in a statement.

“This partnership significantly expands our local offering and gives advertisers the technology and scale they need to reach online consumers.”

