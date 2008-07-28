Gannett Investing $10 Million In Live Streamer Mogulus

Mogulus, one of the many live video companies searching for a business model, may have given itself considerably more runway: Mike Arrington thinks the company is getting a $10 million investment from Gannett. We’ll ask around, but on the face of it, this makes sense: Gannett is already Mogulus’ most important customer.



UPDATE: CEO Max Haot confirmed the $10 million funding; the company had previously taken $2.7 million over two rounds. Gannet is putting out a release this afternoon explaining how the company will use Mogulus, and Haot will explain how he plans to use the new funds.

In April, founder and CEO Max Haot signed Gannett to his newly launched white label service:

Gannett will use the Mogulus player for live and on-demand video, while Mogulus provides bandwidth and services for a six-figure monthly fee. “Pro” users get a clearer picture, more bandwidth, and the ability to customise the player and sell advertising. Haot told us about the deal last month, but referred to the first client as a “publicly-traded media company.”

Haot says Gannett has been experimenting with Mogulus for two months and will use it for both TV and newspapers. Gannett’s Indianapolis Star used Mogulus to broadcast a Bill Clinton speech live from Indiana University. It’s an approach being tried by uStream, which licensed its technology for the Republican National Convention this summer.

In March, Max told us that he figured most video streamers were going to have to find a way to charge users, because advertising appears unlikely to pay the bills: “If it doesn’t work, then I’m not sure how long their VCs will want to pay video hosting bills with no business.” A slug of cash from your biggest customer works, too.

