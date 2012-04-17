Gannett Had A Serious Q1 Decline In Ad Sales—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Flickr

The New York Times reports that The Gannett Company, which owns 82 newspapers in the United States including USA Today, has reported a 25 per cent Q1 decline in profit. Publishing ad revenues in the US were 8.4 per cent lower in the first quarter.Procter & Gamble is wooing mothers with its “Thank You, mum” campaign, which looks at Olympian mothers from around the world. W&K did a mum-based campaign for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.



Jaguar had no idea that it would be featured in this week’s episode of “Mad Men,” in which the characters fawn over the account. (In fact, Don even called the car “pornographic.”)

Catherine Warburton, evp/managing partner of U.S. integrated investment and TV at Universal McCann, has left for Zoom Media & Marketing to be its new senior VP-business development.

After working as a consultant for several months, David Henry has joined CP+B.

Copyranter has compiled five dumb ads that recreate Jack and Rose’s famous “I’m the king of the world” shot from Titanic.

