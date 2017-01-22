San Francisco's new workout craze is called 'ganja yoga' -- take a look

In San Francisco, where marijuana is newly legal for recreational use, an increasingly popular yoga class invites students to light up before sliding into their Downward Dog.

Dee Dussault, a hatha yoga teacher with 22 years of experience and author of the upcoming book, “Ganja Yoga,” thinks combining cannabis and the centuries-old workout helps students tune out their racing thoughts and pain points. They can become more mindful and free, she believes, to move in the unique ways their bodies need. Dussault started the class in 2012.

Since Californians voted to fully legalise marijuana last November, Dussault’s biweekly class has nearly doubled in attendance from 10 to 15 students to the 25-person cap every session.

I recently sat in on Ganja Yoga to learn why cannabis-fuelled yoga is becoming one of the hottest workout classes in the Bay Area. Here’s what it was like.

On a Wednesday night in San Francisco's SoMa district, Dee Dussault's students trek up the stairs of an art gallery, past remnants of a Burning Man installation, to find her studio. Melia Robinson/Business Insider They form a semi-circle around her, eyeing the bounty of marijuana joints, vape pens, and weed-laced cookies. 'It's like a Choose Your Own Adventure!' Dussault laughs. Melia Robinson/Business Insider The regulars fire up the joints and begin passing them around the circle, while a handful of first-timers start up conversations with their neighbours. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Meanwhile, Dussault works the room to collect the $25 class fee, which includes instruction and cannabis-infused goodies. Students do not need a medical marijuana ID to participate. Every class begins with a half-hour social, which allows the group to settle into the non-judgmental environment the class provides. Some students may never have smoked outside the comfort of their own home before. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Two joints make their way around the circle in opposite directions, and my confidence bolsters with every puff. I make friends with the young women beside me. Melia Robinson/Business Insider One participant tells me she left the hospitality industry to become a dispatcher for Flow Kana -- a 'farm-to-bowl' cannabis brand that offers on-demand delivery -- after enjoying the company's products in Dussault's class. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Eventually, we go around the room and introduce ourselves. One young woman says, 'I don't know a lot about yoga, but I like smoking weed,' drawing giggles from the class. Melia Robinson/Business Insider We take our places on mats, squeezed into four rows of five. The class is so packed, two students follow along from an adjacent mud room with no sight lines on the instructor. Melia Robinson/Business Insider A few students keep vape pens at the top of their mats in case they need to re-up. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Dussault tells us to let the cannabis pour into the pockets of our bodies that need it. Melia Robinson/Business Insider We worm our way through stretches and shoulder rolls at a glacial pace, which makes it hard to justify the class as a 'workout.' But I am loving every minute of it. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Dussault's honey-coated voice lulls me into a state of relaxation that I can't normally access in yoga, when I'm too busy comparing my posture to my neighbour's perfect form. Melia Robinson/Business Insider I move through the poses a little wobbly (a side effect of the cannabis), but feeling unencumbered by the aches in my upper back from hunching over a computer all day. Melia Robinson/Business Insider It dawns on me that, rather than having achieved enlightenment, I am very, very high. Melia Robinson/Business Insider A switch flips in my subconscious, and I'm consumed by paranoia. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Suddenly, I very much want to go home and be under the covers watching '30 Rock.' But I soldier on, letting the indie music playing in the background carry away my thoughts. Melia Robinson/Business Insider When Dussault gives the order to make our way into child's pose, a restful posture that happens to be a personal favourite, I sigh relief and let my body melt into the floor. Melia Robinson/Business Insider And in 'ganja yoga,' no one is too good for child's pose. Everyone takes Dussault up on the offer to rest, rather than move through an extra sequence of postures. Melia Robinson/Business Insider We close in corpse's pose, or Savasana, and let the good vibes take over. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Overall, the practice feels more like meditation than cardio. It's a refreshing and productive alternative to my usual routine of smoking and falling asleep. Melia Robinson/Business Insider Dussault invites the group to join her for a final joint containing a high-CBD pot strain. CBD is an ingredient in cannabis that has medical benefits, but does not get you high. Melia Robinson/Business Insider I sit this round out and leave feeling rejuvenated. Melia Robinson/Business Insider

