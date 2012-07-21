Violent 'Gangster Squad' Trailer Pulled From 'Dark Knight Rises' Screenings

Photo: Warner Bros. screencap

This morning, Warner Brothers pulled the trailer for upcoming film “Gangster Squad” from screenings of “The Dark Knight Rises,” which debuted in theatres last night. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. held a meeting this morning to deliberate on whether or not to pull the trailer.



The decision comes after news of the Century theatre shooting in Aurora, Colorado, which, so far, has left as many as 12 dead and tens more wounded.

Deadline Founder and EIC Nikki Finke claims she demanded the trailer be taken down immediately, believing she single-handedly saved the world from viewing the “horrible” trailer.

Earlier this morning, Warner Brothers issued a statement regarding the tragedy in Colorado.

The movie, about the LAPD’s war against Mafia men of the ’40s and ’50s, features Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

The scene in question features a men shooting people in a movie theatre.

It’s featured at the end of the trailer below:

