[Update] Warner Bros. Orders 'Gangster Squad' Reshoots, Pushes Release Date In Wake Of 'Dark Knight Rises' Shooting

The Warner Bros. film depicts a movie theatre shooting, similar to what happened in Aurora, Colorado.

Photo: Screengrab

Update 7/25 3:50P.M.: Warner Bros. is now reportedly eying a January 11, 2013 release date for the film.



Update 7/24 5:30P.M.: Variety is reporting that Warner Bros. plans to remove the theatre shooting scene and the film will undergo reshoots.

Following the Aurora, Colorado movie theatre shooting last Friday, the Los Angeles Times reports that Warner Bros. is considering changing its upcoming film “Gangster Squad” and pushing back the release date.

The film prominently features a scene in which gangsters shoot through a movie screen and fire at theatergoers as they attempt to escape. The Los Angeles Times reports that the scene is a “climactic moment” and would be difficult to cut without hurting the film.

Warner Bros. already pulled the film’s trailer from “Dark Knight Rises” screenings, a huge blow for “Gangster’s” marketing campaign and further evidence that the studio may push it back to a later date. Moving the release back will also give the studio time to screen test the scene to see how it plays with audiences.

“Gangster Squad” is directed by “Zombieland’s” Reuben Fleischer and stars Sean Penn, Ryan Gosling, and Emma Stone. It is currently slated for a September 7 release date.

