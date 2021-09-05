New owners of notorious gangster Al Capone’s Miami Beach mansion set it for demolition after $10.75 million purchase

Al Capone’s nine-bedroom Miami Beach home is set for demolition after being purchased this summer. REUTERS/One Sotheby’s International Realty/Handout via Reuters

Notorious American gangster Al Capone’s home in Miami Beach, Florida is set for demolition.

The new owners, who purchased the home for $US10.75 ($AU14) million, say the nine-bedroom home has flood damage.

They plan to replace it with an eight-bedroom home with a spa, jacuzzi, and sauna.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The historic home of Chicago mob boss Al Capone is set for demolition. The Miami Beach, Florida mansion was purchased this summer for $US10.75 ($AU14) million, though it was originally listed for nearly $US15 ($AU20) million.

Capone, the notorious gangster known as “Scarface,” bought the home for $US40,000 ($AU53,646) in 1928 and later died there from a heart attack in 1947, according to AP News. He spent an additional $US200,000 ($AU268,230) adding a seven-foot-high wall, searchlights, and a gatehouse, Elle Decor reported.

The mansion is suspected to be where Capone and his gang plotted the St. Valentine’s Day massacre that left seven rival gang members dead.

Developer Todd Glaser, one of the new owners of the home, said it has flood damage and standing water beneath it, the AP reported, citing the Miami Herald.

“The house is a piece of crap,” Glaser told Miami Herald. “It’s a disgrace to Miami Beach.”

Glaser and the other owner, Nelson Gonzalez, plan to turn the nine-bedroom mansion into an eight-bedroom home with eight bathrooms, a jacuzzi, a spa, and a sauna, AP reported. There is a possibility that the mansion will be deemed historical to the city of Miami Beach, but Glaser dismissed those concerns.

Other Capone memorabilia has hit the market in recent years. His bulletproof 1928 Cadillac sedan was listed for $US1 ($AU1) million in 2020.

Nearly 175 of Capone’s belongings will be auctioned off in October by his surviving daughters. The collection, called “A Century of Notoriety: The Estate of Al Capone”, will be hosted by Witherell’s Auction House.