Gangs Infiltrate Gold Mine In Africa

The African gold mining company, African Barrick, has had one of its mines infiltrated by a gang, according to The Telegraph.
That infiltration has forced the company to fire 40% of the workforce at the Buzwagi mine in Tanzania.
The gang was discovered when employees acted to steal fuel from the company.
The headline result will be a fall in gold production of 30,000 ounces in 2010 for the company.
African Barrick has seen its share price slide in recent days as a result.
