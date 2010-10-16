Gangs Infiltrate Gold Mine In Africa

The African gold mining company, African Barrick, has had one of its mines infiltrated by a gang, according to The Telegraph.



That infiltration has forced the company to fire 40% of the workforce at the Buzwagi mine in Tanzania.

The gang was discovered when employees acted to steal fuel from the company.

The headline result will be a fall in gold production of 30,000 ounces in 2010 for the company.



African Barrick has seen its share price slide in recent days as a result.

