Tiny Co-Star From 'Gangnam Style' Stars In Hilarious Korean Wonton Commericial

“Gangnam Style,” the music video by viral Korean pop sensation PSY, passed 1 billion views today.



But the music video stars more than just PSY.

In fact, the first dancer is a boy who arguably moves even better than PSY.

Thanks to Gangnam Style fame, PSY’s backup dancer is now helping Korean food brand Bibigo sell frozen wontons…GANGNAM STYLE.

Here’s the commercial:

