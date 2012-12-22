Tiny Co-Star From 'Gangnam Style' Stars In Hilarious Korean Wonton Commericial

“Gangnam Style,” the music video by viral Korean pop sensation PSY, passed 1 billion views today.
But the music video stars more than just PSY.
In fact, the first dancer is a boy who arguably moves even better than PSY.
Thanks to Gangnam Style fame, PSY’s backup dancer is now helping Korean food brand Bibigo sell frozen wontons…GANGNAM STYLE.
Here’s the commercial:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.