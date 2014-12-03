'Gangnam Style' Has Been Viewed So Many Times It Has Actually Broken YouTube

Gangnam Style has, really and truly, broken YouTube. Seriously.

PSY’s music video has now had so many views on YouTube that the video sharing platform has had to “upgrade” so people can still watch it.

On its Google+ page, YouTube says it didn’t ever think something like this would ever happen, “until we met PSY”.

The South Korean pop sensation has now amassed well over 2 billion views on his original Gangnam Style music video, alongside nearly 9 million ‘likes’ and just over 1 million ‘dislikes’. That turns out to be more numbers than YouTube is coded to display, based on a 32-integer system

YouTube explains the situation here:

And here’s everything going crazy:

Gangnam Style was released in 2012 it was an instant hit. Singer PSY now has 7.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. The channel has been visited more than 4 billion times since 2010.

As if you need reminding of it…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.