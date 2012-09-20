Here's The English Translation Of 'Gangnam Style'

PSY at the MTV VMA Awards with host Kevin Hart.

After his appearance at MTV’s Video Music Awards, YouTube sensation PSY has been featured on the “Today” show, “Good Morning America,” “Ellen,” and more for his viral video “Gangnam Style”; however, no one in the U.S. probably knows what it means. In all reality, the silly nonsensical video is a satire – poking fun at Seoul’s wealthiest district, “Gangnam.”



(Think of PSY’s treatment of “Gangnam” as a parallel to the United States’ love-hate relationship with the Jersey Shore. Though, PSY says Gangnam is equivalent to our Beverly Hills.)

Psy has described the song as a tribute to the ladies of the wealthy district.

“Gangnam is a territory in Seoul, Korea. I describe it as noble at the daytime and going crazy at the night time. I compare ladies to the territory. So — noble at the daytime, going crazy at the night time — and the lyric says I am the right guy for the lady who is like that.”

With that in mind, we found the English translation to the viral sensation so we could shed some light on the catchy number. (The lyrics found are the same across various sources.)

If you somehow haven’t heard the South Korean pop sensation PSY yet, you will now.

And, if you’re still lost on the word “Oppa,” it means “older brother.” The catchy chorus is supposed to be the equivalent of your guy having “Gangnam Style.” We’re guessing that’s a good thing.

Watch the video below, and follow along with the English translation afterward:



Oppa is Gangnam style

Gangnam style

A girl who is warm and humanly during the day

A classy girl who know how to enjoy the freedom of a cup of coffee

A girl whose heart gets hotter when night comes

A girl with that kind of twist

I’m a guy

A guy who is as warm as you during the day

A guy who one-shots his coffee before it even cools down

A guy whose heart bursts when night comes

That kind of guy

Beautiful, loveable

Yes you, hey, yes you, hey

Beautiful, loveable

Yes you, hey, yes you, hey

Now let’s go until the end

Oppa is Gangnam style, Gangnam style

Oppa is Gangnam style, Gangnam style

Oppa is Gangnam style

Eh- Sexy Lady, Oppa is Gangnam style

Eh- Sexy Lady oh oh oh oh

A girl who looks quiet but plays when she plays

A girl who puts her hair down when the right time comes

A girl who covers herself but is more sexy than a girl who bares it all

A sensable girl like that

I’m a guy

A guy who seems calm but plays when he plays

A guy who goes completely crazy when the right time comes

A guy who has bulging ideas rather than muscles

That kind of guy

Beautiful, loveable

Yes you, hey, yes you, hey

Beautiful, loveable

Yes you, hey, yes you, hey

Now let’s go until the end

Oppa is Gangnam style, Gangnam style

Oppa is Gangnam style, Gangnam style

Oppa is Gangnam style

Eh- Sexy Lady, Oppa is Gangnam style

Eh- Sexy Lady oh oh oh oh

On top of the running man is the flying man, baby baby

I’m a man who knows a thing or two

On top of the running man is the flying man, baby baby

I’m a man who knows a thing or two

You know what I’m saying

Oppa is Gangnam style

Eh- Sexy Lady, Oppa is Gangnam style

Eh- Sexy Lady oh oh oh oh

*Note: An earlier version of this post incorrectly referred to Gangnam as a city in Seoul.

