'Gangnam Style' Has Broken Justin Bieber's YouTube Record

The insanely catchy Korean Pop song “Gangnam Style” has become YouTube’s highest watched video ever, snatching the title away from Justin Bieber’s “Baby.”At the time of writing “Gangnam Style” has amassed 805,055,375 views ahead of Bieber’s 803,732,561.



Gangnam Style has achieved a pretty impressive feat, the video was only uploaded July 15, 2012.

Gangnam Style is projected to hit 1 billion views on December 16, 2012, according to ChannelMeter.

Just in case you’re one of the only people on the planet who hasn’t seen the video yet, check it out below:

