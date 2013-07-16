Gangnam Style Turns One Year Old Today -- Learn The Dance That Changed Everything

Exactly one year ago today, the music video for Psy’s mega-hit “Gangnam Style” was uploaded onto YouTube.



In that one year, “Gangnam Style” has been viewed over 1.7 billion times – making it the most watched video on YouTube ever. For some perspective on the magnitude of “Gangnam Style,” the second most watched YouTube video is Justin Bieber’s “Baby” with 872 million views.

Bottom line, “Gangnam Style” is a catchy song and you don’t need much hand-eye coordination to do the dance.

“The mindset of this dance is to dress classy and dance cheesy,” Psy told Ellen DeGeneres.

While some people watch the music video and become overwhelmed at Psy’s impressive dance skills, it’s really a simple routine to learn.

