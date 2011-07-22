"Gang Of Six" Leader Calls For Temporary Debt Limit Increase

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Kent Conrad (D-ND), called for a six-month increase to the debt ceiling Thursday morning, to allow more time for his bipartisan “Gang of Six” proposal to pass.



“This is a big plan,” Conrad said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “Republicans and Democrats in the House and the Senate, those who are solution-oriented, have recognised that. … The support for this is about evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats in the United States Senate. So far we have about 40 people who have signed up for it, I think more will as they recognise the really difficult choices facing the country. Doing nothing, doing nothing cannot be the answer.”

Conrad’s call for a six-month increase deviates from President Barack Obama’s demand that the hike be enough to last through the 2012 election.

“The President does not support a short-term extension of the debt limit, period,” said White House Press Secretary Jay Carney in a statement to reporters. “The only exception to that is in the event that both sides reach a deal on a long-term extension of the debt limit plus significant deficit reduction, and we needed a very short-term extension (like a few days) to allow a bit of extra time for a bill to work its way through the legislative process.”

The major credit rating agencies have threatened to downgrade U.S. treasuries if a major deficit reduction is adopted, even if the debt limit is raised.

