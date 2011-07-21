Gang of 6 or Gang of Di$%s?

Well the latest gang of six deal boosted the stock markets, and why wouldn’t it — the deal calls for a lower income tax rate for the rich, a lower tax rate for corporations, and a decrease in payouts to Social Security beneficiaries.



This stock pumping bill prompts me to wonder whether they should rename this group the “Gang of Dicks” or more precisely an NWO working group that is short for “Gang of 666.”

How can our leaders get away with handing even more money to the mega-corporations and technocrats while paving the future on the backs of the Social Security recipients? It seems something is off here — we are going into more debt, handing our Seniors much less money, and giving a windfall profit REBATE to corporations and the ultra-rich.

I can’t see how Republicans (who at this point mine as well be lobbyists for Exxon and Apple) can even begin to argue against this bill as it gives them almost everything they want besides spending cuts.

Republicans used to be the “stock market party” who would do anything to help the stock market go up. Deregulate, lower taxes, and wage wars — this was a the most pro-stock market party in the world under Bush, or was it? Clinton was the President who repealed the Glass Steagall Act, undoing the best piece of legislation put in place to prevent the next Great Depression in the 1930’s — it worked for 50 years, until Clinton repealed it and low and behold we have another Great Depression on our hands… Surprised? Me neither…

So now we have the “Gang of Six” deal in front of us which looks like the ultimate stock market pump job bill out of all ultimate stock market pump job bills — cut the corporate tax rates, give rich people much more money, and take from the poor people not only to cut the taxes for the rich even more, but also to pay the corporate taxes and to pay off the national debt.

The inequity in our society is already at an all time high, and this type of bill strikes me as dangerously close to a policy which will soon create social unrest in the country between the have nots and the “have robots.”

