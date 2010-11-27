Racing Billionaire Bernie Eccleston And His Girlfriend Were "Violently Mugged" Last Night

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

80-year old Formula 1 honcho and billionaire, Bernie Eccleston, was mugged by a gang outside his Formula One Holdings office in London, the Daily Mail reports.The gang punched and kicked Ecclestone as they robbed him of almost $315,000 in jewelry at around 10.30 p.m.



His girlfriend Fabiana Flosi, a 31-year-old lawyer, sports marketing agent and model from Brazil, reportedly watched on in horror as the four men beat Ecclestone to the ground and then fled.

From the Daily Mail:

Four robbers had been lying in wait as Ecclestone and his 31-year-old Brazilian girlfriend arrived at the central London building where he has a eighth-floor penthouse overlooking Hyde Park.

She and Ecclestone were both ordered to remove jewellery, including a watch and diamond rings. It is thought the gang may have been behind a string of targeted attacks on the rich and famous.

No-one has been arrested yet.

Also, this is not Ecclestone’s first mugging experience; in 2006 he was robbed as he parked a brand new Mercedes Benz CLS55 AMG outside his $15 million Chelsea mansion. “The car, said to be the first in Britain, had two of its wheels stolen in the robbery,” the Daily Mail reported.

