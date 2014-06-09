14-Year-Old Carries His Little Brother On His Back For 40 Miles To Raise Awareness For Cerebral Palsy

These brothers, quite literally, have each other’s backs.

Over the weekend, 14-year-old Hunter Gandee walked 40 miles to bring attention to cerebral palsy while carrying his little brother, 7-year-old Braden, on his back.

The elder Gandee brother was hoping his journey with his little brother would help his friends better understand cerebral palsy and the kinds of obstacles Braden faces everyday, reports MichiganLive.

Hunter sold wristbands for Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, raising $US350. The walk itself was split between two days, 25 miles on Saturday and 15 miles on Sunday.

Though the two brothers completed the walk together, they were never alone. A big group of family and friends cheered them on the entire way.

“Proud isn’t even really a word I could use; it’s way beyond that,” says Sam Gandee, their father. “To me, it’s one of those things that can make a difference in the world… they have reached so many people. It’s way more than I have done in my life.”

[Via The Week]

