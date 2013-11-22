Legendary Baseball Writer Says Alex Rodriguez Is Like The Boston Marathon Bombers

Hall of Fame baseball writer Peter Gammons went on Mike Lupica’s radio show today and compared Alex Rodriguez to the Boston marathon bombers.

He was talking about Rodriguez storming out of an arbitration hearing yesterday and then professing his innocence on Mike Francesa’s radio show.

The exchange, which was first spotted by SI’s Hot Clicks:

Lupica: “I’m holding out hope just for the good of the sport that there’s still a deal to be made on this suspension.” Gammons: “I wonder now, though, and I’ve had people in the Yankees say this to me. He wants to blow up the world. He’s like the marathon bombers. He’s just, this is, he’s going to get them.”

Gammons tweeted an apology after the audio went online, “Stupidly worded comp of blowing up a process. He is owed, and gets my apology for mispeaking.”

It’s a bad analogy and a dumb thing to say. But it gets at how out of hand the anti-ARod sentiment within the sport has become.

Here’s the audio (via @eliiselite):

